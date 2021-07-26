NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUVSF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

