NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $745,984,000 after acquiring an additional 154,176 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,093,859 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $421,578,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $196.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 132.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.77. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

