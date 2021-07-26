NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $196.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $216.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

