Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz Sells 3,473 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $211,922.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:OSH traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.61. The stock had a trading volume of 549,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion and a PE ratio of -0.81.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after buying an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,688,000 after buying an additional 162,015 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,636,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.