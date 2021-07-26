Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last Week

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $97.10 million and approximately $13.40 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

