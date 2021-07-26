Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.06

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. Obayashi had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

