Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Oceaneering International worth $17,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,244,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,173,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1,334.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 524,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 487,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,421,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after buying an additional 466,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OII opened at $13.01 on Monday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

