Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OFED stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $22.03. 63 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378. The company has a market capitalization of $123.32 million, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.71. Oconee Federal Financial has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 21.68%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oconee Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

