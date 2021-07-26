Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCGN. Roth Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Noble Financial began coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $69,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $87,730.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 545,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,096 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocugen by 12.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ocugen by 12.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ocugen by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 4.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

