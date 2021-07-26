Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Down 7%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares fell 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.49. 21,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 990,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $885.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.08.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 485,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 159,195 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

