ODUWA Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,772.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $766,212.54 and $4,772.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,522.80 or 0.99664147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00030449 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00079533 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000734 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009944 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.