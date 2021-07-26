Offshift (XFT) Market Cap Achieves $3.22 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002631 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $30,264.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Offshift has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,627.69 or 1.00187599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00030492 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000745 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010649 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

