OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 83.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in OGE Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 299,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 40,249 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,525,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGE opened at $33.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

