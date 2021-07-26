Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151,199 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.48% of Old Republic International worth $32,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,951,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,115 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,207,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,396 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,793.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 868,484 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $46,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.46.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

