OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $3.74

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $524.80 million and approximately $222.15 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.74 or 0.00010096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00255983 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000969 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

