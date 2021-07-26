Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Trading Down 4.5%

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 5,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 18,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company has a market cap of $7.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.52 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 15.22%.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and multi-chip microelectronic components for the aerospace, military, specialty automotive, medical, and sports and recreational industries, as well as ceramic track shoe spikes.

