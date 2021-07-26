Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.68

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Ontology has a total market cap of $593.63 million and $156.21 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049685 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002272 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00030831 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00230826 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00030449 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,927,426 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

