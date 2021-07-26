OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. 214,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,879. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

