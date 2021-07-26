Opacity Market Capitalization Tops $7.85 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0976 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $300,017.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00048508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.75 or 0.00802532 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

