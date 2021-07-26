OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Reaches $1.94 on Major Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00048737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.55 or 0.00814334 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

