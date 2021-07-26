Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,707 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,974,000 after purchasing an additional 707,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after purchasing an additional 499,621 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $146.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.38. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $147.55.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

