Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

