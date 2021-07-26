Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,498 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,690 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 41,498 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Tapestry worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,605,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,966,000 after buying an additional 343,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

