Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,742.27.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,830.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,464.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,094.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1,833.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares in the company, valued at $71,177,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

