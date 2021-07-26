Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s previous close.

IAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.85 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $18.85 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $22.50.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

