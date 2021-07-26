OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s current price.

OPFI opened at $10.16 on Monday. OppFi has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

