Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $482.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,674. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $467.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.18 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.