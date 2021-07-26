Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,459 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $16,241,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.39.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.20. 72,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,484. The stock has a market cap of $182.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $191.64 and a 52-week high of $245.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

