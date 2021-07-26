Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $5.26 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in The Home Depot by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $329.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,794. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $350.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

