Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $21.88 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $21,883,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.43. The company had a trading volume of 154,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,040,354. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.21. The stock has a market cap of $322.38 billion, a PE ratio of -70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

