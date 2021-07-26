Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,851 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $623.43. The company had a trading volume of 41,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $631.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $554.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,646. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.