Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases New Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 893,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,826,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Twitter as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWTR traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,147,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.01. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 150.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TWTR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. Finally, decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

