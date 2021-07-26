Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Visa by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.70. 107,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,426,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

