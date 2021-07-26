Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases Shares of 81,393 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,765,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PayPal stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $308.12. The stock had a trading volume of 165,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $361.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.08 and a 1-year high of $309.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.30.
In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.