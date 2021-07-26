Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases Shares of 81,393 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,765,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $308.12. The stock had a trading volume of 165,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $361.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.08 and a 1-year high of $309.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.