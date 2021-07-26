Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $84.39 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,181,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,387,000. Bank of America comprises 0.1% of Optiver Holding B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $2,901,869,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $304,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.13. 1,034,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,786,176. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $326.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

