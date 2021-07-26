Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.61

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 28274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $504.94 million, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.90.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.