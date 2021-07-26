Orbit Chain Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $332.89 million and $15.26 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001653 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbit Chain

ORC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 990,086,470 coins and its circulating supply is 541,500,270 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

