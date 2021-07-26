Orbs (ORBS) Price Reaches $0.0688 on Major Exchanges

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, Orbs has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $153.34 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00860672 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00084163 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.