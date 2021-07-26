OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.22.

OGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $734.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in OrganiGram by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

