Origin Dollar (OUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.93 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002668 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and $35,284.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00111537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00131896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,145.54 or 0.99855901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.93 or 0.00822424 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

