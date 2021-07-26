Origin Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $58.90 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $254.89 million and approximately $58.90 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00049583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.56 or 0.00839993 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00083955 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,300,060 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

