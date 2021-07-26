Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.30

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.