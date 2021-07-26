Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORA. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $68.82 on Monday. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,133 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 65.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 929,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000,000 after purchasing an additional 367,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,778,000 after purchasing an additional 91,576 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 120.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,074,000 after purchasing an additional 341,250 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

