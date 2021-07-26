Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $23.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $261.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.00. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

