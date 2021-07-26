OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Imperial Capital

Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of OSIS traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $97.15. 52,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,526. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,091,550.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 51,732.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,248,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,137 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at about $108,791,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 490.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 674,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 560,080 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,344,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

