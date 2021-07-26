Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Cap of $46.41 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Oxen has a market cap of $46.41 million and approximately $220,096.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 23.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,889.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,382.83 or 0.05973648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.79 or 0.01288045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.13 or 0.00348801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00133114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.99 or 0.00576582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.08 or 0.00341152 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.00272784 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,915,071 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

