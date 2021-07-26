Oxygen Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $78.27 million and $578,835.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00003439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,473,802 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

