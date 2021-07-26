Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,927,000 after purchasing an additional 221,559 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth about $1,494,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

