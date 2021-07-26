Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Has $139.63 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 6.3% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $139,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,087. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.20. The company has a market capitalization of $398.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.