Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 6,500 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,028,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,011,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

SNA opened at $224.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.87. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,671 shares of company stock worth $13,429,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

